Stray Dog Hired as Security Guard After Caught Strolling in a Mall

It seems no one is immune to the adorable charms of our canine friends! Recently, a mall in Philippines, adopted a stray dog and inducted it into the security force.
According to DZMM TeleRadyo's Facebook post, a mall in Taguig City has adopted a whole force of 10 street dogs who will now act as security guards.
"I hope we treat stray dogs properly, do not drive them away or hurt them because they are ugly because the dog also has a mind."Rico Suco, security guard at Vista Mall Taguig
Vista Mall's Facebook page shared photos of 'Dogdog', a stray dog who recently went viral when a video of him comfortably roaming the streets of the mall was shared by several users online. Dogdog is now a part of the mall family, reported several local publications.
Take a look:
Vista Mall's Facebook page wrote, "At Vista Malls, we are continuously building a culture of inclusiveness where humans and animals, like Dogdog, come together and help each other."
May other stray dogs out there continue to find unexpected homes just like Dogdog.
(With inputs from Phil News)
