Stray Dog Hired as Security Guard After Caught Strolling in a Mall

This Philippines dog recently went viral after he was spotted lazing in a mall.

Stray Dog Hired as Security Guard After Seen Strolling in a Mall | (Photo: Facebook)

It seems no one is immune to the adorable charms of our canine friends! Recently, a mall in Philippines, adopted a stray dog and inducted it into the security force.

According to DZMM TeleRadyo's Facebook post, a mall in Taguig City has adopted a whole force of 10 street dogs who will now act as security guards.