Faridabad Dog Who Survived Train Accident Finds Forever Home in UK

Rocky is now 3 years old and all set to fly off to London!

Tanwar immeditely rushed him to a shelter run by People for Animals (PFA). Rocky, who is now three years old, emerged victoriously. She fought for his life and is now on his way to her forever home in the UK.

In 2019, Chanderpal Tanwar, an RPF constable came across a stray dog who had been run over by a train at the Ballabgarh railway station in Faridabad. The dog was severely injured and at the risk of bleeding to death, reported Times of India.

The same dog who struggled to walk on her limbs is now all set to fly off to a different country.

PFA had made a video about Rocky's fight for life. The video shed light on the plight of stray animals. It was a touching video that moved hearts across the world on the internet. Enough to convince a family in Cotswolds to adopt her!

Rocky will first fly to London, where she will further receive treatment for her legs under the care of Wild at Heart Foundation. Wild at Heart had reached out to PFA earlier in 2020 to help with treatment and find her a home. The process to send Rocky to the UK started in July this year. Rocky has completed all the required formalities, including a Rabies test and clearances from both the countries' government, before she finally jets off to a different world!

While Rocky got incredibly lucky, one must also think of all the other stray animals out there who are unable to receive the same kind of treatment.

