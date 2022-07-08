In True Mumbai Spirit, Strangers Help Man Skip Work by Lying About Train Closure

This feature is most useful when trains are delayed because of the rain. Passengers waiting on the platform can chat with the people who are on the train already and get updated about where the train is and how long it will take to reach.



One man, however, decided to use this feature to his advantage when he asked the people on the app to lie about trains not working so he could avail a weekly off. “Hey guys, i need to screen shot and send to my boss, please reply on this message that trains are not working after Goregaon,” read his message.



As soon as he said this, people started flooding the chat with information about how trains weren’t working beyond Goregaon, even though they were. After all, only one frustrated employee can help another like themselves.



A few messages later, he even updated the passengers and said that his leave had been approved!



A screenshot of the chat has appeared on Reddit; check it out here: (We've decided to conceal the man's name from the chats, because how could we possible botch such an amazing plan?)