Support Pours In for Dancing Medicos Facing Communal Remarks

Following this, an advocate from Kerala, Krishna Raj, posted a communal comment on Facebook about the two students dancing and accused them of love jihad. His post read, "Janaki and Naveen. The dance by two medical students in Thrissur Medical College is going viral. Janaki M Omkumar and Naveen K Razak are the two students. I smell something wrong here. Janaki’s parents should be careful. And if they are careful, they won’t have to be sorry later, as Nimisha’s mother has proven. Let’s pray for Janaki’s father Omkumar and his wife."

Krishna Raj received flak for this comment, and now, many people on the internet are also extending support to the medicos by imitating their version of the dance and trending #StepWithRasputin on Twitter. Check out some of the videos here