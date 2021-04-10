Support Pours In for Dancing Medicos Facing Communal Remarks

Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumar
After the viral video of Naveen K Razak and Janaki Omkumar, two medical students from Thrissur was released, they gained a lot of popularity. In the video, they are seen dancing to Boney M's Rasputin, and the video has been receiving praises from everyone. Check out the video here:
Following this, an advocate from Kerala, Krishna Raj, posted a communal comment on Facebook about the two students dancing and accused them of love jihad. His post read, "Janaki and Naveen. The dance by two medical students in Thrissur Medical College is going viral. Janaki M Omkumar and Naveen K Razak are the two students. I smell something wrong here. Janaki’s parents should be careful. And if they are careful, they won’t have to be sorry later, as Nimisha’s mother has proven. Let’s pray for Janaki’s father Omkumar and his wife."
Krishna Raj received flak for this comment, and now, many people on the internet are also extending support to the medicos by imitating their version of the dance and trending #StepWithRasputin on Twitter. Check out some of the videos here
Janaki and Naveen had earlier received support from the IMA- Medical Students' Network, Kerala, too. The association reprimanded the communal language used by the advocate and showed its solidarity with the students.
In a statement to Asianet, Naveen said, "We are the new generation. We are not bothered by this," when he was questioned about his thoughts on the matter. Janaki, who was also in the interview, added that her family did not even deem the comments worthy of a response, and that they were unbothered by such remarks.
