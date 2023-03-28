Sports Arena Under A Mumbai Flyover? Netizens Find It Brilliant
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In a metropolitan city like Mumbai, due to rising population and unchecked construction, there is a severe shortage of open and accessible public spaces. However, with better urban planning these problems are being tackled.
A video of a sports arena constructed under a flyover in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai was shared by a content creator Dhananjay on Twitter.
This idea has impressed netizens everywhere, and they too, demand such facilities to be made available to the public all across India.
In the video shared by Dhananjay, several children could be seen playing in the complex. He explains that this complex is free of cost and the facility can be availed by anyone.
The sports complex has a basketball court, badminton court, and a space for cricket as well, and the boundary is covered with a net.
The netizens seemed quite impressed by the utilisation of this empty space under the flyover and hoped that this will be used an example for other cities as well.
One user applauded the initiative and wrote, "Good initiative. In today's digital world where being sedentary is deep rooted in everyone's life, such steps can prove to be absolutely wonderful for incorporating physical activity in an easily accessible way."
Another user wrote, "Quite innovative, should happen in Delhi also."
Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra group, too, appreciated the effort and wrote, "Transformational. Let's do this. In every city."
Here are more reactions:
