SpiceJet Crew Slips In a 'Don’t Panic' Note to Passenger Stuck In The Toilet

SpiceJet crew slips 'don't panic' note to stuck passenger in toilet, assures help upon landing.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In recent times, there has been a surge in reports about widespread flight cancellations, diversions, and significant delays, causing anxiety among frequent travellers. An alarming incident occurred when a passenger on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa physically assaulted the pilot while the latter was announcing a delay due to low visibility caused by heavy fog affecting various parts of the country.
As per a report by ANI, a passenger travelling via a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bangalore found himself stuck inside the lavatory as the door just wouldn’t open. The lock got jammed and the crew was unable to open the door. So they slipped inside a note asking the passenger to stay calm, not panic and sit inside the toilet till the aircraft landed.
The note read:
Here are some hilarious reactions:
One user wrote, "Thank goodness!! It was not the pilot stuck inside the toilet !!"
Here are the other reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)