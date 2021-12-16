South Korean Milk Brand Hits New Low in Objectifying Women, Shows Them as Cows

The ad shows a man photographing women secretly and as soon as they see him, they turn into cows. According to users online, the ad is problematic not just because of its objectification but also because spy cam pornography and being filmed secretly and without consent is a rampant issue for the women in South Korea. Making fun of a serious problem like that is not only irresponsible, but also shows a lack of basic decency that any brand is expected to have.