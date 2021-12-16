South Korean Milk Brand Hits New Low in Objectifying Women, Shows Them as Cows

Seoul Milk faces backlash for misogynistic ad.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Every day we see a new brand successfully and unabashedly display their misogyny, and of course, they manage to make it creative each time! Following in this pattern is South Korean milk brand Seoul Milk that in its new advert showed women grazing fields like cows while being captured by a cameraman.
The ad shows a man photographing women secretly and as soon as they see him, they turn into cows. According to users online, the ad is problematic not just because of its objectification but also because spy cam pornography and being filmed secretly and without consent is a rampant issue for the women in South Korea. Making fun of a serious problem like that is not only irresponsible, but also shows a lack of basic decency that any brand is expected to have.
The brand has issued an apology and taken down the video, but the video is already going viral on Twitter and is being criticised widely.
This is however, not the first time the brand has done something like this. In 2003, they faced backlash for another campaign where they hired three models to pose nude and throw yoghurt at each other in an art gallery. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
Some brands never learn.
