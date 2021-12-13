Sisters Carrying Katrina Kaif’s Canopy Instead of Brothers Has Won Hearts Online

Katrina Kaif and her sisters during her wedding.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
It is safe to say that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding pictures are the only thing ruling Instagram and Twitter right now, and the latest among those pictures are that of Katrina Kaif's sisters lifting her canopy or "Phoolon ki Chaddar" and escorting her to the mandap.
In a new Instagram post, Kaif writes about her bond with her sisters, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way! 💕 ✨"
The picture has won hearts online for how beautiful they are, but also for one other very specific reason. Traditionally, it is the bride's brothers that give her away by carrying her canopy. But Katrina doing this with her six sisters instead has been a refreshing take to the old tradition, and Twitter agrees.
Here's how users reacted to the pictures online:
We love seeing such contemporary twists to old tradition, be it brides refusing kanyadaan or hiring a female priest, and this new ritual is now part of our favourites!