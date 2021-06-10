South Africa: Woman Births 10 Babies, Sets Guinness World Record
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Gosiame Thamara Sithole, a 37-year-old woman from Gauteng, South Africa recently gave birth to 10 babies, setting a Guinness World Record.
Gosiame and her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi were initially told that she would deliver six babies (sextuplets). After a while, they were told that there would be eight babies, and Gosiame finally ended up delivering 10 through C-section.
In a statement to Pretoria News, Gosiame said, "I am shocked by my pregnancy. It was tough at the beginning. I was sick. It was hard for me. It’s still tough but I am used to it now. I don’t feel the pain anymore, but it’s still a bit tough. I just pray for God to help me deliver all my children in a healthy condition, and for me and my children to come out alive. I would be pleased about it."
Earlier, the record for most babies birthed was held by a Moroccan woman by the name of Halima Cisse who gave birth to nine children last month.
Reacting to the surprise, husband Teboho said, "It’s seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional."
When questioned about the confusion regarding the number of babies, Gosiame said that the actual number could not be detected initially because they were in the wrong tube.
Professor Dini Mawela, deputy head of the school of medicine at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, said that this case was highly unusual since Gosiame was not even on a fertility treatment, where usually such instances occur.
"It’s quite a unique situation. I don’t know how often it happens. It’s extremely high risk (pregnancy). It’s a highly complex and high-risk situation. The danger is that, because there is not enough space in the womb for the children, the tendency is that they will be small. What would happen is that they would take them out pre-term because there is a risk if they keep them longer in there. The babies will come out small, chances of survival compromised. But all this depends on how long she carried them for," said the Professor.
Published: 10 Jun 2021,04:53 PM IST