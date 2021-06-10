UP Bride Calls off Wedding After Groom Arrives Drunk, Chews Guthka

A bride in UP's Ballia district recently called off her wedding after the groom turned up drunk at the wedding. Not only that, he was also chewing guthka which did not sit well with the bride.

She decided to immediately call off the wedding, even after the groom's family tried to persuade her to change her decision. The 22-year-old bride was from Tikri village in Pratapgarh. Her family also tried to ignore his behaviour in the start, but after the groom kept forcing the bride to dance, she had had enough.