'Sounds Like a Gali': Desis On India Getting New Shoe Sizing System Called ‘Bha’

Discover how India's new shoe sizing system, 'Bha', is sparking conversations and reactions among Desis.
(Photo Courtesy: Pexels)
A recent survey of over 100,000 Indians showed that their feet are generally wider than those in Europe and America. Seemingly many Indians wear shoes that are too big or don't fit well. To address this, the new 'Bha' shoe sizing system will offer 8 sizes for different age groups, aiming to fit 85% of Indians better.
The study found that Indian women's feet typically stop growing around age 11, while men's feet peak around 15 or 16 years old. The sizes will be:
I – Infants (0-1 year) II – Toddlers (1-3 years) III – Small children (4-6 years) IV – Children (7-11 years) V – Girls (12-13 years) VI – Boys (12-14 years) VII – Women (14 years and above) VIII – Men (15 years and above)
Internet reacted to the name of the system and they came up with some hilarious responses.
One of the users said: "Bha?? This can't be real!! Sounds wrong on so many lvl cuz log ishi prefix se toh creative profanity bna dete hai...XDDD"
Here are some other reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)