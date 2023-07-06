'Some Things Don't Change': Insurance Ad Invites Flak For Promoting Gender Roles
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
In a recent newspaper advertisement promoting a Diabetic Term Plan, the portrayal of traditional gender roles and stereotypes has sparked a widespread discussion on social media. The insurance ad features the image of a woman pouring juice while a formally dressed man, accompanied by two children, sits at the table eating.
The image immediately suggests that the woman is the wife and her primary role is to serve the family before having her own meal. The advertisement came under scrutiny when a Twitter user shared a photo of it, questioning why the husband couldn't have served the juice to his wife and why she didn't have a seat at the table.
The now-viral tweet reads. "Why can't the husband serve green juice to the wife? Why must she not have a seat on the table? Pls do better, peeps!"
Following the viral post, numerous individuals expressed their agreement with Karthikeyan's perspective, emphasizing the need for the advertising industry to evolve and become more sensitive to gender stereotypes. Many argued that such depictions reinforce the idea that it is solely the woman's responsibility to serve others before taking care of her own needs.
The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the representation of gender roles in advertising campaigns.
Calls for change highlight the importance of promoting equal and respectful relationships within families, challenging traditional norms and reevaluating the portrayal of gender roles in advertisements.
Check how netizens are calling out the advertisement here:
