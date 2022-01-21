‘Here for Justice’: Twitter Reacts as Snake Found in Bombay HC Judge’s Chamber

Snake found in Bombay HC judge's chambers.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@barandbench)
In a surprise, a snake was found in the chamber of Justice NR Borkar of the Bombay High Court. It was discovered early Friday morning and has since been taken away from there, according to officials.
Justice NR Borkar was not present in his chambers when the snake was first spotted at around 9:30 am. It was about 4.5 to 5 feet long, non-venomous snake. The chamber is located on the ground floor of the three-storey building of the Bombay HC.
Officials called experts from the NGO 'Sarpmitra', who specialise in rescuing snakes and ensuring they are released in a safe space while also making sure there is no harm caused to the people around the snake. Nobody was harmed in the incident, and so, when the news broke on Twitter, users had quite a lot of funny things to say. Some poked fun at the court, while others just enjoyed the bizarre news.
Check out the reactions here: