Pakistani Pilot Refuses to Fly Plane After Shift Ends

Meanwhile, passengers in the plane were getting agitated and refused to deboard. The Dammam airport security had to be called in to bring the situation under control. The stranded passengers were eventually provided with accommodation in a nearby hotel in Dammam until they could fly again.

"A pilot should rest because it is necessary for flight safety. All passengers will reach 11pm at Islamabad Airport until then all arrangements have been made in hotels," a Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson told The Gulf News.

(With inputs from The Express Tribune and The Gulf News).