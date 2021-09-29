Shahid Kapoor Trolled On Twitter For Picking Kabir Singh Over Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor Gets Trolled On Twitter For Picking Kabir Singh Over Jab We Met
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Even after 14 years of it's release, Jab We Met continues to hold a special place in our hearts. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic-comedy still receives immense love from fans all over the world. The character of 'Aditya', portrayed flawlessly by Shahid Kapoor, turned out to be a game changer for his career.
But it seems like Shahid likes his other films more. On Monday, in a fun Q&A session on Twitter, the popular actor was asked to choose between his roles in Kabir Singh and Jab We Met. While most of us were expecting him to pick the 'soft-hearted' character of Aditya over the 'toxic guy' Kabir, Shahid went on to pick Kabir and his answer has not gone down well with the twitter netizens.
Released in 2019, Kabir Singh received a lot of flak on the internet for celebrating toxic masculinity. The character of Kabir Singh was called chaotic for his sexist and patriarchal mindset. The film went on to receive more criticism and backlash when Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director himself tried to justify the most controversial aspect of the film, glorification of toxic and abusive relationships.
Shahid might have his own reasons for picking Kabir Singh over Jab We Met but twitterati is not impressed. While some called him 'real-life Anshuman', others said his answer 'made no sense'.
What would you choose? Kabir Singh or Jab We Met?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined