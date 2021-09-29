Shahid Kapoor Trolled On Twitter For Picking Kabir Singh Over Jab We Met

Even after 14 years of it's release, Jab We Met continues to hold a special place in our hearts. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic-comedy still receives immense love from fans all over the world. The character of 'Aditya', portrayed flawlessly by Shahid Kapoor, turned out to be a game changer for his career.

But it seems like Shahid likes his other films more. On Monday, in a fun Q&A session on Twitter, the popular actor was asked to choose between his roles in Kabir Singh and Jab We Met. While most of us were expecting him to pick the 'soft-hearted' character of Aditya over the 'toxic guy' Kabir, Shahid went on to pick Kabir and his answer has not gone down well with the twitter netizens.