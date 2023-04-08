Shahi Paneer, Paneer Tikka Claims Top Spots In 'World's 50 Best Cheeses' Ranking
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Paneer, the hero of vegetarian Indian cuisine, seems to have left a global impact. Shahi Paneer and Paneer Tikka have ranked as the 3rd and 4th best cheese dishes in the world, as per the TasteAtlas survey.
Shahi Paneer is a popular dish in North India and has become a staple on the menus of Indian restaurants around the world while Paneer Tikka is an incredibly popular appetizer in Indian cuisine. The versatility of paneer has been highlighted with several other paneer dishes like Matar Paneer, Palak Paneer, Saag Paneer, and Paneer Makhani making it to the top ranked cheeses.
Take a look:
According to their official website, “TasteAtlas is an encyclopaedia of flavours, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants."
The cheese dish to claim the topmost spot in the ranking is a traditional Swiss dish called raclette. The crowd-pleaser is made by melting a semi-hard cheese, typically Raclette cheese, and scraping off the melted part onto a plate. It is usually served with boiled potatoes, pickles, onions, and dried meats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)