Desi Fans Offended as Sex & the City Appropriates Indian Culture, Yet Again!

A still from Sex and the City's episode 'Diwali'.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
If Sarah Jessica Parker's viral visuals in a lehenga and a flower mohawk a few months ago weren't enough to piss off Indian fans, the show is definitely making strides in looking for new, creative ways to do so.
That particular episode of 'Sex and The City' has finally aired now, where Jessica Parker's character, aka Carrie Bradshaw, is hearing about Diwali for the first time as she attends her friend Seema's party.
A lot of Indian viewers have pointed out how it is appalling that Carrie has been living in New York for so long, a place that is a melting pot of cultures, and still hasn't heard of Diwali.
Another thing that bothered fans was that she wore a lehenga, and called it a saree. Add to that the roses and the mohawk, and its all a recipe for disaster. Check out some reactions here:
Do you think western shows portray Indian festivals appropriately?
