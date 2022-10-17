Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber End Years of Trolling With One Photo, Twitter Reacts

In a recent episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, Hailey shut down rumours that she was involved with Justin while he was in a relationship with Selena, she said, "A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from, like, ‘Oh, you stole him!’ It's about people knowing the truth. Because there's a truth.”

She further addressed the alleged fight between her and Selena and said, "It's all respect. It's all love. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect."