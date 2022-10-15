Punjab Cops Face Flak After Video Shows Them Thrashing Female Students

Two Punjab cops face heavy criticism after a video showed them thrashing students.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @Gagan4344)
A video of two female cops from Punjab police thrashing two female students sitting in the park has caused an outrage online. In the clip, the constables can be seen slapping, scolding and snatching the phones of the students, asking them to call their parents.
Gagandeep Singh, a journalist, who uploaded the videos questioned the police and criticised their actions.
In another video uploaded by him, the police can be see defending their actions claiming that they were acting on basis of regular complaints they have received from the local residents. According to them, "the students fool their parents and instead of going to college, often they bunk their classes and sit in the parks."
They also claimed that, "the youth come in the parks and indulge in 'wrong' activities." So, when they spotted the students sitting in the park, they first tried to deal with them calmly, but when the students didn't listen, they had to take this step, the cops alleged.
The police officials have been heavily criticised for using force against the students. The Punjab police has reportedly transferred the cops in question and set up an investigation after the video went viral.
Many netizens have called out the police for harassing the youth and resorting to moral policing, instead of following due procedure.
After the video drew flak online, taking cognizance of the matter, the Punjab police took out a statement that the concerned police officials have been transferred and an inquiry has been initiated.
