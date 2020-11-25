Scotland Becomes First Nation to Make Sanitary Products Free

After a four-year campaign spearheaded by Monica Lennon, a Labour Party MP, Scotland has finally made sanitary products free and accessible for all women. The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act was finally passed on Tuesday evening in the Scottish Parliament. This act entails introducing a national program that will put local authorities in charge to ensure that free sanitary products, like pads and tampons, are provided to anyone who needs them. Institutions like schools, colleges and other establishments will be required to make all feminine hygiene products accessible to everyone. The bill was first introduced in April 2019 and its main objective was to put an end to period poverty in the country. The news was first shared by the official handle of the parliament and then retweeted by Lennon herself.

Lennon tweeted, "Thank you to everyone who has campaigned for period dignity and to my MSP colleagues for backing the Bill tonight. A proud day for Scotland and a signal to the world that free universal access to period products can be achieved."

The original announcement by the Scottish Parliament on Twitter read, "The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill has been passed unanimously by MSPs this evening."