This Math Teacher Is Coaching Over 3,500 Students Online for Free

Until March 2021, he had about 2,500 students out of which 700 left his coaching since they passed their XII grade exams. After that, an additional 1,700 students enrolled to the classes, which is when Kumar decided to split everyone up in class-wise groups to make the sessions more convenient.

"There are five classes daily for one hour each. I take two special extra classes per week for the students of Kenya and UAE to clear their doubts and also twice a week classes to prepare students for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE)," he says.

Kumar has also kept morale up by inviting guests from different background to lecture the students and also introduced incentives for well-performing students. "I have started taking one-hour online live

tests of students after teaching a chapter and give the students feedback on their performance. We select the topper of the test and courier the gift the child a subject-related book worth Rs 500," said Sanjeev.