This Math Teacher Is Coaching Over 3,500 Students Online for Free

Sanjeev Kumar, a math professor from Bathinda, Punjab, teaches over 3,500 students through online classes.
Right from Chennai, Mysore, and Mumbai to UAE, Kenya, and Malaysia, Sanjeev Kumar, a math teacher from Bathinda, Punjab is teaching over 3,500 students from all parts of the world through online classes.
Kumar first started these free classes when the lockdown began in India last year. He teaches students mainly from grades VIII to XII mainly from Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, and has some 80 students from outside India as well.
The 43-year-old teacher has over 18 years of experience, and while sharing how he started these classes he said, "I conducted the first class on March 29, 2020 with just 50 students. The next day, I got 350 messages. Within 10 days, there were 600 to 700 students, " in a statement to The New Indian Express.
Until March 2021, he had about 2,500 students out of which 700 left his coaching since they passed their XII grade exams. After that, an additional 1,700 students enrolled to the classes, which is when Kumar decided to split everyone up in class-wise groups to make the sessions more convenient.
"There are five classes daily for one hour each. I take two special extra classes per week for the students of Kenya and UAE to clear their doubts and also twice a week classes to prepare students for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE)," he says.
Kumar has also kept morale up by inviting guests from different background to lecture the students and also introduced incentives for well-performing students. "I have started taking one-hour online live
tests of students after teaching a chapter and give the students feedback on their performance. We select the topper of the test and courier the gift the child a subject-related book worth Rs 500," said Sanjeev.
Kumar's wife is also a teacher who helps students with notes. Adarsh, a student from Saudi Arabia, says, "His classes has helped me a lot. He taught me the headrest topics in the easiest way in limited time."
Another student, Bhavneet Kaur says, "The classes are wonderful and understandable as all your doubts are cleared in no time. I hope, the classes continue."
