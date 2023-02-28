Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Slams Air India for Their In-Flight Meal; Airline Responds

Sanjeev Kapoor calls out Air India for unsatisfactory meal.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Sanjeev Kapoor took to Twitter to report the disappointing food service, and shared a picture of the food that was served. He then wrote, "Really !!! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??"
After Sanjeev Kapoor narrated his underwhelming experience on Twitter, many netizens related to his ordeal and shared their own incidents.
One user wrote, "That's really shocking. There was a time I used to prefer Air India food to that served by other airlines."
Another user wrote, " I got served cold sandwiches on Bangalore-Mumbai flight today that was not even served in a plate, and best part after landing, flight was held for 20 minutes as no ground bus to carry passengers to terminals. What an experience"
Here are some more reactions:
After the backlash, Air India was quick to respond to Sanjeev Kapoor's complaint and apologised for their service and wrote, "Sir, your feedback is paramount to us. We're continually upgrading our services and from tomorrow this sector will be catered to by our partners Taj Sats and Ambassadors. Trust you will have a better experience with the food onboard going forward!"
Sanjeev Kapoor appreciated the airline's quick response and the crew's service. He responded, "Appreciate your response. I mean well and sincerely hope there is a thorough audit of services so that flyers consistently get a great experience,"
