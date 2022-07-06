'No Uterus, No Opinion': Twitter Reacts to Comedian Samay Raina's Abortion Joke

Comedian Samay Raina's abortion joke gets flak on Twitter.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@mainsamayhoon)
Comedian Samay Raina is in deep water after attempting to joke about abortion in one of his recent tweets. On Tuesday, 6 July, he tweeted about his girlfriend making him delete a joke that he cracked on her online. He further goes on to equate that with abortion and mocks the feminist protest slogan: My Body, My Choice.
Naturally, netizens called him out on grounds of misogyny and trivializing an issue as sensitive as abortion. Some found it unfunny while others criticized the trend of comedians punching down under the guise of dark comedy.
Here are a few reactions:
Despite scores of people calling out his misogyny, Raina continues to defend himself in bizarre ways. He has doubled down and attempted to ridicule his critics by responding with equally offensive tweets.
Here are some of his "comebacks":
In a climate where gender minorities around the world are relentlessly fighting for bodily autonomy and the right to abort is getting increasingly stringent, Raina's joke is vile and distasteful.
Clearly and unabashedly, he believes otherwise and is using this moment to criticize The political left and their attempts to call out famous comedians for their insensitive jokes.
