Ridiculously Expensive Luxury Items That Make Absolutely No Sense

More money, more problems, right? Wrong. We recently went through some luxury products that have been trolled for having overly expensive and useless products, and honestly, we were so surprised that we found others like them, and the results are absolutely ridiculous!

They won't guarantee any utility, but one thing they will guarantee is bragging rights (or so we hope).

So, here's a list of all the luxury brands that have come under the radar of netizens for their exorbitantly expensive products: