Casual Casteism: Twitter Criticizes 'Madam Chief Minister' Poster

Richa Chadha just announced her new film, Madam Chief Minister. Sharing the first look on Twitter, she wrote, "Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned!"
Take a look:
The poster has been criticised for multiple reasons on social media. Many have expressed outrage over a 'Savarna', 'upper-class' woman playing the role of an 'untouchable.' Others have added that the broom, which is a known symbol of Dalit oppression, is being used as a prop and contributing to further stereotyping. Some netizens also feel that the use of the word 'untouchables' in the given context is inappropriate.
