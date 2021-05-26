Reporter Stands As People Pretend to Drown in Hilarious Interview
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)
A lot of videos related to the destruction caused by cyclone Yaas have been circulating on Twitter. Amidst those, one particular video has caught the attention of people online. In a hilarious faux-pas caught on Twitter, it is seen how a reporter is standing in ankle-deep water interviewing some people that are pretending to swim in it, giving an impression of the water being too deep.
It is very clear that the water is not deep at all, since the reporter is also standing in it.
The video has been uploaded by a user online with the caption, "The reporter is standing while others are swimming. Bengali news media. Or is it reality TV show?"
Check out the video here:
In the video, when the camera finally pans to the reporter, the two drowning people magically disappear.
In the video, when the camera finally pans to the reporter, the two drowning people magically disappear.

Naturally, the ones who have spotted this mistake online have trolled the reporter and the interviewees, sarcastically praising them for their acting skills.
Published: 26 May 2021,05:55 PM IST