Remember This Viral Chaiwala From Pakistan? He Has Now Opened A Café In London

Arshad Khan, famously known as the 'blue-eyed chaiwala' from Pakistan, has turned his viral fame into a thriving venture by launching Café Chaiwala in the heart of London. His extraordinary journey from a humble tea shop highlights the sheer power of social media.

Arshad Khan shot to viral stardom in 2016 when his mesmerizing portrait caught the attention of millions worldwide. His striking blue eyes earned him a legion of fans, catapulting him into the limelight and opening doors to unprecedented opportunities.

After gaining global fame, Khan also explored opportunities in modeling and acting. However, he remained true to his roots and launched his first café, 'Café Chaiwala Rooftop,' in Islamabad back in 2020.