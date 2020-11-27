Twitter Reacts to 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'


Netflix’s latest show is sure to be your next binge.
Hazel Gandhi
A still from 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Netflix’s latest show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives, released on 27 November and social media is buzzing with reactions. Right from celebrities to active users, everyone has a take on the show. Based on the lives of four women-- Maheep Kapor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunkey Pandey), and Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), this 8-part series gives the audience a behind-the-scenes view of the glitz and glamour of Bollywood.

Malaika Arora Khan Was One of the First Ones to Show Her Excitement

Some Were Not Happy...

While a Few Others Were Hilarious

