KJo Replies to Bhandarkar's Objection to 'Fabulous Lives...' Title

Karan Johar has taken to social media to issue a clarification to filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who had raised an objection to the title of Johar's upcoming production, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Karan began his note by saying, "Our relationship goes back a long way and we have both been a part of this close-knit industry for many, many years. Through all these years, I have been an ardent admirer of your work and I have always wished the best for you.

Karan Johar continued by saying that since the title of his and Madhur Bhandarkar's shows are quite distinct, he didn't foresee any problems arising. "I humbly apologise for any grievance that has been caused to you during the course of the last few weeks. However, I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality-based franchise series. As our title was distinct, I did not foresee it upsetting you as it has and for that I duly apologise".

Karan further wrote that he and the makers have been promoting the series with the hashtag 'Fabulous Lives' as they intend with that franchise title. "We assure you that the format, nature, audience and the title of our series are different and would not in any manner dent or encumber the exploitation of your work".