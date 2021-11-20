Raveena Tandon Just Posted About A Mystical Town, And It Looks Magical!

Sironah Aaiye Na
Facebook/Raveena Tandon
I don’t claim to speak for everyone in my generation, but there are a lot of us out there for whom their love for 90’s Bollywood has moved from the big screen to their phone screens, as that is where most of our childhood heroes and crushes dwell. There was a time where the only place we had access to their lives were print magazines (thank you, barbershops, for always having half a dozen film magazines you could pick up while waiting for your turn). But now, thanks to social media, we have a front row seat into their behind-the-scenes lives, where they and not gossip magazines have control over what they choose to show us.
Like many who were born in the late eighties and grew up watching Raveena Tandon movies, I too decided to ‘follow’ the actor when she started her public social media accounts. Guess it was one way for this fanboy to get an occasional glimpse or two into the life of one of his favourite people in Bollywood. Online Raveena Tandon is a mix of movie legend, a cool mom, and an ever-so-relevant voice.
But today was different from other days. Little did I know while casually browsing through my social feed, that I’d come across Raveena Tandon posting about a place called Sironah that looks absolutely magical. I mean, just take a look at this!
Is Raveena Tandon repping Sironah, like a brand ambassador on some level? As someone whose personality is defined by his love for 90’s Bollywood and travelling, I couldn’t be more excited. Granted, part of me is kind of embarrassed about not knowing about Sironah, but discovering new places is also a high for us travellers, right?
Seriously though, how did I not know about this place? Seems like the perfect getaway from the noisy city life, don’t you think?
I can smell the clean air through the screen.
A whole new place to explore. Imagine the possibilities.
Like an open world video-game, but for real
Straight Outta Fairy Tales
There's something exciting about the wild, no doubt.
But then again, as I write this, I can’t help but think about how we who call ourselves travellers, often end up killing the charm of undiscovered places by making them too popular too soon. Sironah seems to be stuck in a time bubble where fortunately, the fast, modern life hasn’t made too many dents. Should… should we just let it be? And just be happy knowing that such a place exists?
Know more about Sironah here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)