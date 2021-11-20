Raveena Tandon Just Posted About A Mystical Town, And It Looks Magical!

I don’t claim to speak for everyone in my generation, but there are a lot of us out there for whom their love for 90’s Bollywood has moved from the big screen to their phone screens, as that is where most of our childhood heroes and crushes dwell. There was a time where the only place we had access to their lives were print magazines (thank you, barbershops, for always having half a dozen film magazines you could pick up while waiting for your turn). But now, thanks to social media, we have a front row seat into their behind-the-scenes lives, where they and not gossip magazines have control over what they choose to show us.



Like many who were born in the late eighties and grew up watching Raveena Tandon movies, I too decided to ‘follow’ the actor when she started her public social media accounts. Guess it was one way for this fanboy to get an occasional glimpse or two into the life of one of his favourite people in Bollywood. Online Raveena Tandon is a mix of movie legend, a cool mom, and an ever-so-relevant voice.



But today was different from other days. Little did I know while casually browsing through my social feed, that I’d come across Raveena Tandon posting about a place called Sironah that looks absolutely magical. I mean, just take a look at this!

