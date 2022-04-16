Ranbir & Alia Also Had a 'Bengali Wedding'; Thanks to Fans in Kolkata

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's "Bengali wedding" in Kolkata.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The craze around weddings in Bollywood is crazy. The latest was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's. The couple tied the knot on Thursday, 14 April. Fans have joined in to take part in the celebrations.
However, fans in Kolkata took it to a whole new level. They organised a "Bengali wedding", where life-size dolls of the Brahmastra actors got married in Kolkata. The mannequins were also dressed in traditional Bengali attire. Photos from the "wedding" have taken social media by storm.
For the ceremony that was hosted in Ballygunge 21 Pally club, the bride and groom arrived in hand-pulled rickshaws, a symbol of Kolkata's heritage. The "couple" was welcomed by blowing conch shells.
“Bengal is known for its festivities and celebration, the upcoming wedding of Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt has given us yet another reason to have fun and rejoice. We, at 21 Pally, have arranged a small wedding ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (dolls) at our para,” Suresh Sethiya, President of 21 Pally, told The Indian Express.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)