'A Day Full of Love': Alia Bhatt Shares Pics From Her & Ranbir's Mehendi

Some moments from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Saturday, 16 April, to share photos from her and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony. Some of the photos show Alia and Ranbir dancing to their hearts' content. Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Shaheen Bhatt and other friends and family members can also be seen having a blast.
"The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!", Alia wrote.
The actor mentioned the surprise performance that was staged by the Kapoor family. She also mentioned that Ranbir danced to some of her favourite songs.
Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on Thursday, 14 April. It was an intimate ceremony that took place in Ranbir's house, Vastu, in Mumbai's Bandra.
