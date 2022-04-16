'A Day Full of Love': Alia Bhatt Shares Pics From Her & Ranbir's Mehendi

"The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!", Alia wrote.

The actor mentioned the surprise performance that was staged by the Kapoor family. She also mentioned that Ranbir danced to some of her favourite songs.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on Thursday, 14 April. It was an intimate ceremony that took place in Ranbir's house, Vastu, in Mumbai's Bandra.