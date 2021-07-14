Meet This Real Life 'Kumbhakaran' Who Sleeps 300 Days a Year

Pukharam, a resident of Bhadwa village, suffers from a rare condition called Axis Hypersomnia which renders him to rest for about 20-25 days before he gets up. The villagers gave him this name after his condition started getting popular around the area.

Pukharam was diagnosed about 23 years ago, and the condition has since then affected his daily life, as it is very difficult to wake him up once he falls asleep.