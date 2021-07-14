Meet This Real Life 'Kumbhakaran' Who Sleeps 300 Days a Year

Pukharam, 42-year-old man from Rajasthan suffers from Axis Hypersomnia.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A 42-year-old man from Nagaur, Rajasthan has been famously names as 'Kumbhakaran', the mythological character from Ramayan, who is famous for sleeping undisturbed for six months.
Pukharam, a resident of Bhadwa village, suffers from a rare condition called Axis Hypersomnia which renders him to rest for about 20-25 days before he gets up. The villagers gave him this name after his condition started getting popular around the area.
Pukharam was diagnosed about 23 years ago, and the condition has since then affected his daily life, as it is very difficult to wake him up once he falls asleep.
He operated a small shop in his village for 5 days a month, and sometimes dozes off even while he is at work. When his condition was just showing symptoms, he would sleep for about 15 hours a day, and when it got worse, his family sought medical guidance which then led to this detection.
Pukharam is fatigued even when he is conscious, and experiences next to no productivity owing to this problem. Even his basic tasks like bathing and feeding have to be done by his family members.
His wife, Lichmi Devi and his mother, Kanvari Devi hope that he recovers soon. Axis Hypersomnia is caused due to the fluctuation in the brain Protein known as the TNF-alpha, and is associated with other disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and excessive sleepiness.
Published: undefined