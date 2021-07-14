Tobacco Brand 'Messi Beedi' Triggers Laughs On Twitter

"This is so mess(i)ed up," wrote a user on Twitter.
Messi Beedi.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@rupin1992)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Messi Beedi.</p></div>

Football player Lionel Messi is known to have fans worldwide, and India is no exception. However, the owner of one particular tobacco brand took this fandom to a whole new level by launching 'Messi Beedi', tobacco packets named after the football sensation.

A user on Twitter, IPS Officer Rupin Sharma, found a picture of the packet, and uploaded it on Twitter. He wrote a caption alongside the picture that said, "Messi's first endorsement in India."

Check out the post here:

Twitter couldn't help but laugh at this unusual branding technique used by the company, and here is how users reacted:

One user even pointed out that the same manufacturer had even used Ronaldo before for his tobacco packaging.

