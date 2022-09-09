Tracing Queen Elizabeth II’s Heritage Through 15 Banknotes

Queen Elizabeth II"s heritage through 15 banknotes.
(Image: The Quint)
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September, 2022 at the age of 96. Her death marked the end of the longest reign that a monarch has had; she was Queen of England for 70 years.
These years also marked a siginificant period of the British rule all over the world. During her reign, The Queen was monarch of 14 other nations apart from the United Kingdom, including countries like Canada and New Zealand. Naturally, as head of state, she featured on the currency of these countries quite often, so much so that one could see her evolution as Queen through her portraits in these currencies. Here are some of her most significant portraits used in banknotes over the years.
$20 Canadian note, issued in 1935.
5 Bermuda Shillings, issued in 1952.
$20 Canadian note, issued in 1952.
5 Jamaican Pounds, issued in 1960.
One pound, issued in 1960.
One Australian dollar, issued in 1966.
50 New Pence, Isle of Man, issued in 1972.
One Bahamian Dollar, issued in 1974.
One Bahamian Dollar, issued in 1984.
One Jersey Pound, issued in 1989.
5 St Helena Pounds, issued in 1998.
5 Gibraltar Pounds, issued in 2000.
2 Fiji Dollars, issued in 2002.
5 Scotland pounds, issued in 2002.
100 Jersey Pounds, issued in 2012.
