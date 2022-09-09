Tracing Queen Elizabeth II’s Heritage Through 15 Banknotes

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September, 2022 at the age of 96. Her death marked the end of the longest reign that a monarch has had; she was Queen of England for 70 years.

These years also marked a siginificant period of the British rule all over the world. During her reign, The Queen was monarch of 14 other nations apart from the United Kingdom, including countries like Canada and New Zealand. Naturally, as head of state, she featured on the currency of these countries quite often, so much so that one could see her evolution as Queen through her portraits in these currencies. Here are some of her most significant portraits used in banknotes over the years.