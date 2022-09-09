'Grief is the Price We Pay For Love': How UK Newspapers Bid Adieu to the Queen
The Daily Mail headlined a tribute to her as "Our hearts are broken."
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several UK dailies paid tribute to the country's longest serving monarch on Friday, 9 September.
While the Daily Mail headlined her tribute as "Our hearts are broken," The Sun reported her death saying, "We loved you, Ma'am." Here is a look at the front pages of the UK newspapers on Friday.
'Thank You': The Mirror
The Mirror paid tribute to the Queen by publishing her image image along with a simple message which said, "Thank you."
'Our Hearts Are Broken': Daily Mail
Carrying a "historic special edition", the Daily Mail headlined its front page saying, "Our hearts are broken."
"It just seems unimaginable that the wisest and most steadfast of women, our guiding light in the darkest of nights, has gone," wrote author Sarah Vine in her tribute, a part of which was carried by the daily on its front-page.
The Metro carried its front page with image of the Queen taken at the start of her reign.
'We Loved You Ma'am': The Sun
The Sun dedicated its front-page to report about the Queen's death with the headline "We loved you Ma'am."
"Rest in peace, Ma'am. The Sun and its readers loved you and we are proud you were our Queen," read a part of its tribute.
'Our Beloved Queen is Dead': Daily Express
Daily Express carried a black and white photo of the Queen with a headline, "Our beloved Queen is dead."
"1926-2022: World mourns the loss of a truly great and an inspirational monarch," the daily noted as it reported the death of the Queen.
Newspaper i too carried a full-page tribute on its front-page along with the Queen's image from her coronation.
'Death of the Queen': The Times
Noting that the Queen's life spanned an era of "vast social, material, and technological change," The Times' obituary was titled, "Death of the Queen."
"She was the woman who saved the monarchy in this country," the paper further said.
The Guardian
Noting that Queen Elizabeth II is the "oldest sovereign in the country’s history but also its longest serving," The Guardian's front page carried a full-size picture of the Queen taken during her coronation.
'Grief Is the Price We Pay for Love': The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph meanwhile put out a 28-page pictorial tribute to the Queen with the headline, "Grief Is the Price We Pay for Love."
'Watershed Moment in the Life of the Nation': Financial Times
Publishing the report of the Queen's death on its front page along with an image of hers from 1971, when she attended the state opening of the Parliament, the Financial Times said her death is a "Watershed moment in the life of the nation."
The Herald also dedicated its front page to carry a full-size image of the Queen and carried a 32-page commemorative tribute for UK's longest serving monarch.
Headlining its tribute as "Her Majesty The Queen 1926-2022", The Scotsman carried its front page with an image of the Queen taken at the start of her reign.
'Thank You, Ma'am': Belfast Telegraph
Belfast Telegraph put out its Friday edition with the image of the Queen from her younger days on the front page. It also carried a 32-page tribute and published a 50-page report about the life and times of "Her Majesty."
