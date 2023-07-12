PVR Reacts to Quint's Journo's Criticism of Food Prices; Makes It 'Affordable'

PVR responds to a viral tweet about its soaring food prices.
(Photo Courtesy: Quint Neon)
Popular multiplex chain, PVR is making quite a wave on social media. Responding to a viral tweet by a cinegoer who expressed shock at the soaring food prices, the multiplex announced a host of affordable offers.
The Quint’s Tridip Mandal took to Twitter to share how a tub of popcorn and a glass of soft drink cost him as much as an annual OTT subscription.
Sharing a snap of the bill, he wrote, “No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable.”
Mandal’s tweet garnered over 2.3M views, with many social media users sharing his sentiment.
In no time, the tweet caught PVR’s attention. They responded by sharing an image of their new affordable offers with the caption, “We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India #PVRHeardYou”.
The multiplex shared that cinegoers can now buy snacks like burgers, sandwiches and samosas for ₹99 on weekdays (9:00am to 6:00pm) and enjoy bottomless popcorn and Pepsi on weekends.
Take a look:
Tridip lauded PVR’s gesture and replied, “I am glad that @_PVRCinemas took my tweet sportingly and acted on it.
A much needed, and a good, move. See you at the movies :)”
