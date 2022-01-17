Watch: Woman Takes Over the Wheel, Drives Bus After Driver Suffers Seizure

Yogita Satav.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/alishaikh3310)
Yogita Satav, a homemaker from Wagholi, Pune, recently went viral after a video of her driving a 20-seater mini-bus by herself was widely shared online. The bus driver suffered a seizure while the group was on their way back from a picnic spot at Morachi Chincholi.
Satav, who had never driven a bus before, decided to bravely act in the nick of time, take charge, and ensure everyone's safety. She drove the bus to the hospital from the picnic spot, covering a distance of about 25 kms that was riddled with potholes, without any prior experience in driving a bus.
A video of the incident has been captured. Watch it here:
"He said he was feeling dizzy and couldn’t see anything… he was speaking incoherently. He was driving the bus in an erratic manner… everyone in the bus started screaming… Some women were actually crying. I was seated just behind the driver. I went up to him and asked what was wrong. He barely managed to tell me that he was feeling unwell. I told him that I will steer the bus if he had a problem driving it," said Yogita to The Indian Express.
A lot of users appreciated how she was quick to think on her feet and saved the lives of the passengers and also ensured that the driver received treatment on time.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)