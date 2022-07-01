Priyanka Chopra's 'Sona Home' Criticised For Being Overpriced

Priyanka Chopra has undoubtedly left her mark on the world and has become a global icon and a successful businesswoman. After the success of her New York-based restaurant, 'Sona', she has now launched a homeware brand called 'Sona Home', along with her business partner Maneesh Goyal.

As impressive as the venture is, what Desis weren't impressed by was the steep prices of the items!