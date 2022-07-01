Priyanka Chopra's 'Sona Home' Criticised For Being Overpriced

Priyanka Chopra's new homeware 'Sona Home' criticised for being overpriced
(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra has undoubtedly left her mark on the world and has become a global icon and a successful businesswoman. After the success of her New York-based restaurant, 'Sona', she has now launched a homeware brand called 'Sona Home', along with her business partner Maneesh Goyal.
As impressive as the venture is, what Desis weren't impressed by was the steep prices of the items!
The collection includes a luxurious line of dinnerware, table linens and other everyday decor items inspired by Indian culture and traditions.
Priyanka had earlier shared a post on Twitter introducing her new line. She wrote, "Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together and for me that is the ethos of SONA HOME. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home."
Prices of the Sultan collection
Prices of the Panna collection
According to their website, their Panna Collection has a tablecloth priced at around Rs 31,000 ($398) and a Sultan platter for approximately Rs 15,000 ($198)!
So, obviously netizens took to the internet and started a hillarious thread on Reddit. This is what they had to say:
People reacting to Priyanka Chopra's 'Sona Home' collection
