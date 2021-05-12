People Use Cow Dung as Protection Against COVID-19, Twitter Reacts

According to reports, a lot of believers in Gujarat have started going to cowsheds to cover themselves in cow dung as a way to ward off COVID-19. These people use this method once a week and they believe that this will help strengthen their immunity against the virus, and possibly even help them fight it if they contract it.

This unscientific method has been flagged by many doctors. "There is no concrete scientific evidence that cow dung or urine work to boost immunity against COVID-19, it is based entirely on belief," said Dr JA Jayalal, national president at the Indian Medical Association in a statement to Reuters.

Some doctors have even warned that these practices can actually cause more harm, since smearing cow dung on one's body can lead to unwanted diseases being spread from animals to humans.

This bizarre news has made quite a few rounds on Twitter and shocked users who have expressed their disbelief over misinformation of this kind.

