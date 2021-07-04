This Petrol Pump in Mysuru Is Providing Free Fuel to COVID-19 Warriors

Kumar K S, the proprietor of the fuel station came up with this idea that has benefitted over 50 COVID-19 volunteers so far. Kumar has also launched several other relief schemes that include providing food kits to the needy during the pandemic.

Suresh Kumar, a part of the group that made this decision, spoke about Kumar K S and said, "At a meeting, we were discussing the tireless and selfless work of Covid volunteers. Kumar then decided to offer free petrol worth Rs 20,000 to volunteers and handed over coupons to me. He asked me to pass them on to those working on the ground," in a statement to The New Indian Express.