Pic of Andhra Cop Saluting His Superintendent Daughter Goes Viral

A heartwarming photo of an inspector saluting his daughter, who is a Deputy Superintendent, is winning hearts on the internet. The photo was shared by Andhra Pradesh Police on Twitter. The photo shows the father saluting his daughter, while the daughter looks at the camera. The father-daughter duo look very joyous. The photo was taken at an event organised by the Andhra Pradesh Police.
While sharing the photo, the AP Police wrote, "#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed! #DutyMeet"
Social media users were touched by the photo. Here's how they reacted:
Published: undefined