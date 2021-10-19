Amitabh Bachchan's 'Photoshopped' Hand In An Ad Leaves Netizens In Splits
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Celebrities these days are often found editing their photos on Photoshop to make it look picture perfect. From curvy walls to bent doors, we've seen it all. It takes no time for people to catch a big photoshop faux pas and start a laughing riot online.
The latest incident is Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's photo with popular Marathi actress Pooja Sawant for a jewellery advertisement by Kalyan Jewellers. In the print advertisement, the actors can be seen posing as a father-daughter duo. But that's not what's attracting all the jokes. The funny part is Bachchan's badly photoshopped hand.
He is seen with his left hand around her shoulder but the hand seems too stretched. The image has gone viral on social media and honestly, internet users aren't convinced.
The Twitter user who initially shared an image of the advertisement asked if other users noticed that Bachchan's hand was "going too far." While some people corrected her that Sawant, who she thought was a model is actually a well-known Marathi film actress, others were quick to point out that Bachchan “would need extra-long hands for his fingers to wrap all the way around her shoulder."
How much would you rate the advertisers for their photoshop skills?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)