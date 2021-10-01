Photographer Deletes All Pictures After Being Denied Food at Wedding

He revealed that he wasn't a professional photographer, but a dog groomer, and took tons of pictures of dogs. His friend asked him to take pictures of his wedding for $250 because he was on a tight budget and couldn't afford a photographer.

The photographer agreed a bit reluctantly. He was scheduled to start at 11:30 am and work till 7 pm. He took videos and pictures of the ceremony and also roamed around with the bride as she individually met some guests and took pictures of them all. At about 5 pm, everyone started eating and the photographer asked if he could too. That's when the groom told him he couldn't take a break and had to continue clicking pictures else he would be asked to leave without pay.

Being angry, tired, and annoyed in general, he said he deleted all the pictures to teach the groom a lesson. He ended the post with, "I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I'm not his photographer anymore. If I was to be paid $250, honestly at that point I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for 5 minutes."

He also revealed the water he had got over soon, and there was no table arranged for him at all.

