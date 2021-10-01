Indonesian Man Marries Rice Cooker as Prank, Divorces It Four Days Later

Khoirul Anam, Indonesian creator, posing with his rice cooker.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Khoirul Anam)
Some people will do anything for entertainment and content, and this Indonesian man just took it to the next level. Khoirul Anam recently got married to his rice cooker and posted pictures of the ceremony on social media.
He is seen signing marriage papers and performing the ceremony with his rice cooker and also kissing it after the wedding is over. "Fair, obedient, loving and good at cooking," he captioned the photos. The rice cooker has been decorated with a veil, like a bride. Check out the pictures here:
The photo that got more than 4,000 likes and 9,000 shares quickly went viral on Facebook, after which it was revealed that the whole thing was obviosuly a prank and only meant for entertainment.
Four days later, Khoirul put out another post that said he had divorced the rice cooker because it "only cooked rice." Surprise, surprise! *smh*
"No perfect partner," he wrote in his divorce announcement on Facebook.
Local Malaysian news sites reported that Khoirul was a popular figure there, and often engaged in bizarre stunts to create content. He's certainly living up to his reputation!
