Delhi: Passenger Caught at Airport Smuggling Gold Worth 30 Lakh in Wig, Rectum

Man tries to smuggle gold worth Rs 30 lakh in wig and rectum.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A passenger travelling from Abu Dhabi was detained by police at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport while attempting to smuggle gold not only in his wig but, as amusing as it sounds, in his rectum.
As per the Customs Commissioner's Office, 630.45 kg of gold was roughly worth Rs 30.55 lakhs. It was retrieved by removing his wig, a video of which has gone viral online.
Twitter users had the times of their lives making jokes on this one. Check out some reactions here:
we just don't want to hear more about this twitter user's experiences.
Virat Kholi is all of our reactions when hearing about this.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)