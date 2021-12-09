Watch: Pakistani Driver Stops Train to Buy Dahi, Viral Video Gets Him Fired

Representational Image.
(Photo Courtesy: Unsplash)
How many times have we been called up by our mom or someone at the house and asked to pick up some groceries on the way? Something similar might have happened with this Pakistani driver, but he chose a VERY unconventional way of getting the groceries.
A train conductor by profession, he decided to stop the entire train on an unauthorized stop to pick up a packet of yoghurt near the Kanha station, Karachi. Whether this is dumb or just totally badass, we can't decide.
No matter what it is, a video of the same has gone viral, one that ended up getting the conductor a suspension. Check it out here:
Maybe he was just trying to save the extra effort?
