Desi Bride Swaps Lehenga for Ripped Jeans on Wedding Day, Video Goes Viral

Desi bride wears ripped jeans instead of lehenga for wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagra,/@witty_wedding)
Right from entering the wedding venue on a horse to appearing for an exam right before the ceremony, desi brides have done a lot of things differently this year while getting married. So is the case of Mudra Bhagat, a bride who recently got married in Rajsthan.
In a video, Bhagat is talking about how she doesn't want to wear a lehenga but instead just go to the ceremony in her ripped jeans. She says, "Mujhe lehenga nahi pehenna. Mujhe raise hi jaana hai (I don't want to wear a lehenga. I want to go like this)."
As long as the bride is happy, anything works, right?
However, Mudra finally does change into a lehenga for her ceremony as seen in her wedding videos. Irrespective of the outfit, she still looks like the happiest and most beautiful bride ever!
