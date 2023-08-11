Singer Ali Sethi Trends On Social Media After Rumoured Marriage To Salman Toor

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Singer Ali Sethi Trends On Social Media After Rumoured Marriage To Salman Toor

Both Ali Sethi and Salman Toor are being subjected to trolling and homophobia from several Pakistani netizens.
‘Pasoori’ singer, Ali Sethi with popular Pakistani artist Salman Toor

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi is making waves as rumors of his marriage to artist Salman Toor are flooding social media. The two reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York City.

Sethi and Toor, who share a close friendship dating back to their time at Aitchison College, have not officially confirmed the news, leaving fans and followers intrigued.

Salman Toor, known for his artistic work, openly discussed his own journey of coming to terms with his sexual identity in a 2022 interview with The New Yorker. In the same interview, Toor expressed a deep connection with ‘Pasoori’ singer, Ali Sethi, stating, "I knew I had found the person I wanted to be with for good."

Ali Sethi's Twitter trend reflects a mix of congratulatory messages and hateful opinions. Unfortunately, some segments of Pakistani social media have flooded the platform with homophobic comments in response to the rumored union.

In a sea of homophobic reactions, many netizens are also attempting to highlight their love and support for Sethi and Toor.

Some are even sharing Toor’s paintings while congratulating the rumoured couple on their reported union.

Check them out here:

