What Are NFTs, How Does It Work & What Is Its Future In India?

After Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey decided to sell his first-ever tweet as a non fungible token (NFT), users have flocked to buy the tweet, with the highest bidder offering $2.5 million for the missive.
NFT has gained massive popularity and is quite popular in the world of cryptocurrency.
But, how can you buy something like a ‘tweet’ and is it of any value? Read on to know.
NFT stands for non fungible token which is a unique form of cryptocurrency. It is a digital certificate of ownership of an asset. For instance, a cricket match ticket is a sign of ownership of one space to watch the match.
According to Investopedia, NFTs are cryptographic assets on blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish from each other.
NTFs can be used to represent ownership of artwork, properties, a collection, and literally anything that is ‘one of its kind’. An NFT is transparent and stored on the blockchain, which makes it easy for everyone to see the ‘owner of the token’.
NFTs are non-fungible, meaning that they are unique. For instance, your mobile phones, computers, PS5, makeup kit ,and everything around you that holds the same value to everyone and can be easily bought again are fungible.
NFTs are objects that exist only in a digital form – that you can buy and own. The best example could be artworks, which cannot be replaced.
As mentioned earlier, NFTs are digital certificates and can be bought or sold just like any other valuable item. When you buy an NFT you receive a certificate secured with Blockchain Technology which makes you the owner of that particular digital asset.
Anyone can create, buy and sell an NFT without asking for any prior permission. These assets are stored in an encrypted peer-to-peer network which makes it very difficult for cybercriminals to hack or tamper.
While both NFTs and Bitcoin falls under cryptocurrencies, but what makes NFTs different is that it cannot be used directly as a medium for commercial transactions.
Bitcoin is fungible which means it can be traded or exchanged one for another. For example, the value of one bitcoin holds a value equivalent to another Bitcoin. However, this is not the case with NFTs.
Two NFTs are never identical, even if they happen to exist on the same platform, or for that matter even in the same collection. Think of it as a unique collectible card which can only be owned by one person at a time.
Like any other forms of cryptocurrencies, NFTs can be bought and sold. In order to do that you can install Metamask, a digital wallet for Ethereum – the second most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.
After installing Metamask, you can buy Ethereum. Now, when you visit any website that sells NFTs you can use the bought etherium to buy an NFT. You can also trade NFTs from cryptoexchange Uniswap by connecting your Metamask account.
In India, NFT is fairly a new concept and experts believe that it might take some time for this trend to get popular.
Speaking to Livemint, Rahul Pagidipati,CEO, ZebPay said, “India has lakhs of traditional artisans who could benefit from using NFTs to verify their original work. Add to that the growing number of artists working in digital media who can protect their creations with a tokenised “wrapper" to show that it’s an original work”.
With time, NFTs will become popular as mainstream artists have started to discover the unique cryptocurrency.
NFTs have taken the cryptomarket by storm, especially after Dorsey decided to sell his first ever made tweet. Here are the five most expensive NFTs:
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined